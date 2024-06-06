EFL transfer news: Find out who is going where around League One and Two - Thursday June 6
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Thursday June 6.
EFL: Latest news from League One and Two
Some reaction
Dan Chesters
"I feel very happy to know that I will be signing as a permanent player! I have really enjoyed it so far, the staff, players, and the fans have all been really welcoming to me and it is really starting to feel like home."
Looking forward to the upcoming season, Chesters said, "I cannot wait to get back with the lads for pre-season and meeting up with everyone again. I have been keeping myself fit, but I have had a couple of weeks off just to rest and relax, and I am very excited and keen to get back into the swing of things now.”
Barrow have signed Everton academy product Katia Kouyate on a free transfer.
The 20-year-old has joined the Cumbrian side on a three-year contract after the expiry of his deal with the Premier League club.
Reaction to the move
Katia Kouyate
"I play anywhere across the front three but predominantly on the left or down the middle.
"I'm a quick and direct player who likes to take people on one versus one, I like to make things happen and I like to get myself on the scoreboard."
Done deal
Salford City have announced the permanent signing of winger Dan Chesters from West Ham United. The 22-year-old, who initially joined the Ammies on loan in February, has signed a two-year deal with the club.
Promotion-winner off to MK?
Free agent Laurence Maguire is poised to sign for MK Dons, according to reports on Sussex World.
He spent the season on loan from Chesterfield, but was released at the end of the season by his parent club.
Reaction to the deal
Calvin Ramsay
“When I was driving to the training ground, there was real excitement, and I am hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do."
Loan deal agreed
Defender Calvin Ramsay joins Wigan on a season loan from Liverpool.
More reaction
Shaun Maloney, first team manager
“I am delighted that Calvin has joined us on a season-long loan. He is a very highly-regarded player, who has already represented his country and gained experience in both the Scottish Premiership and the EFL.
“Calvin is an excellent profile who will bring aggression and attacking talent from both the right and left side of defence.
"Calvin is extremely motivated to help our team achieve success this season and will join us on day one of pre-season. I look forward to working with Calvin and helping him adapt as quickly as possible.”
New deal
Elias Kachunga is staying at Cambridge United for another season
Chesterfield bound?
Out-of-contract Shrewsbury Town defender Chey Dunkley has attracted the interest of ambitious League Two new boys Chesterfield, report the Shropshire Star.
Dunkley, who has been captain at Croud Meadow, has been offered a contract by head coach Paul Hurst to extend his stay in Shropshire.
The 32-year-old from Wolverhampton has been a big hit at Town over his two seasons and made his 100th appearance for the club on the final day of last season.
