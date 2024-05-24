Live

EFL Latest: The latest League One and Two news across the day

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th May 2024, 09:37 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 10:17 BST
You can get the latest EFL news here.You can get the latest EFL news here.
You can get the latest EFL news here.
Clubs are beginning their business after the annoucement of retained lists up and down the land.

Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Friday May 24.

EFL Live: The latest news from League One and Two

10:28 BST

More on Posh's new man

Here’s more on Peterborough United’s new signing, via Alan Swann over at the Peterborough Telegraph

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-look-to-their-latest-player-with-non-league-beginnings-in-quest-to-replace-coventry-bound-ephron-mason-clark-4637788

10:25 BST

The Accrington rebuild is under way

Accrington Stanley have signed goalkeeper Michael Kelly from MK Dons and Southport winger Tyler Walton on two-year deals, while midfielder Liam Coyle has signed a new two-year contract.

You can read more here - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cw441d7y1kko

10:24 BST

Back home

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign for my hometown club. It happened quite quickly, but I am happy to get it finalized," That is how Wyll Stanway has reacted to leaving Chester for League Two Barrow.

10:23 BST

One man going nowhere is top scorer Danilo Orsi. He has extended his stay at Crawley after a brilliant season.

Crawley's top scorer Danilo OrsiCrawley's top scorer Danilo Orsi
Crawley's top scorer Danilo Orsi
10:20 BST

Promotion-winners Crawley Town have announced their retained list.

Here’s who is coming and going - https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/crawley-town-released-and-retained-list-seven-leave-reds-with-seven-players-still-in-negotiations-4640969

Crawley have announced their retained listCrawley have announced their retained list
Crawley have announced their retained list
09:56 BSTUpdated 10:14 BST

The departures have begun at Bolton. Cameron Jerome and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will leave the club at the end of their contracts next month.

You can read more here - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cgll1g7r26vo

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will leave BoltonJon Dadi Bodvarsson will leave Bolton
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will leave Bolton
10:12 BST

On the field, Stockport County defender Macauley Southam-Hales has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the League Two title winners.

Stockport County defender Macauley Southam-Hales Stockport County defender Macauley Southam-Hales
Stockport County defender Macauley Southam-Hales
10:10 BST

Season-ticket sales are going well at Stockport

10:09 BST

Harry Smith has left Sutton United following the London side’s relegation. He scored 14 League Two goals last season and won’t be short of interest.

Harry Smith has left relegated Sutton United.Harry Smith has left relegated Sutton United.
Harry Smith has left relegated Sutton United.
09:53 BSTUpdated 09:57 BST

A great move for Abraham Odoh, who swaps Harrogate for Peterborough.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EFLLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.