New kits are being launched, friendlies are being announced and the excitement is building.
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Friday May 31.
EFL Latest: News from across League One and Two
Heading north?
St Johnstone have agreed a deal to sign striker Port Vale striker Uche Ikpeazu, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 30.05.24, 11.42).
Ikpeazu, 29, sees his contract at Vale Park expire at the end of next month and he is due to become a free agent as things stand. He appears set to head out the exit door now for a new challenge this summer.
But this is a done deal for Wycombe
Garath McCleary has signed a new deal with the Chairboys
A target for Wycombe?
Free agent midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson is in advanced talks over a move to League One's Wycombe Wanderers, FootballTransfers understands.
The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday following the expiry of the contract he signed in 2022.
A message from the owner
Jamie Pilley, Fleetwood's new owner
"While on the pitch last year was hugely disappointing as a supporter, the way the Club staff and supporters pulled together in adversity is something which everyone involved should be very proud of.
"Fleetwood Town is in my blood and my aim is now to work as hard as I possibly can to continue the progress the Club has made in the last 20 years.
A new chapter at Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town’s new owner
Here's the current vibe at Bolton
Chief executive Neil Hart
“We have been out to other clubs who have given us feedback, supporters have enjoyed and embraced it. I will be very clear, this is not a commercial gain for the football club, in fact it is a cost because we have got to install rail seating.
“We have looked at Shrewsbury Town, Lincoln City, I was at the Manchester derby a few weeks ago as well and I felt it really added to the atmosphere. I think that the Toughsheet is perfect for it, and we should be trying to do it as a collective.”
Promotion pain
Bolton Wanderers are said to be considering a delay to the introduction of safe standing areas at the Toughsheet Stadium after the club missed out on promotion to the Championship. (Bolton News)
Conor Hourihane on the move
Derby County will see midfielder Conor Hourihane depart this summer and amid previous links with a Barnsley return, reporter Doug O’Kane says the move is ‘still likely’.
The Rams confirmed their retained list earlier this month, with the departure of club captain Conor Hourihane catching the eye of many.
Terriers target?
Huddersfield Town are said to be interested in Ateef Konate, after the attacking midfielder's release from Nottingham Forest.
The 23-year-old will be a free agent at the end of June once his contract with Nottingham Forest comes to an end, and has decided to leave the club in order to get first-team football.
Target for Orient?
Leyton Orient have been credited with an interest in Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards, as per The Courier (via the Daily Record).
They are the latest Football League team to be linked with a swoop for the left-back this summer. He is expected to move on from Dunfermline Athletic in the upcoming transfer window.
