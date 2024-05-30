EFL Latest: Follow the latest done deals, transfer rumours and plenty more from around League One and Two throughout the day
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Thursday May 30.
EFL Latest: News from across League One and Two
Conor Hourihane on the move
Derby County will see midfielder Conor Hourihane depart this summer and amid previous links with a Barnsley return, reporter Doug O’Kane says the move is ‘still likely’.
The Rams confirmed their retained list earlier this month, with the departure of club captain Conor Hourihane catching the eye of many.
Terriers target?
Huddersfield Town are said to be interested in Ateef Konate, after the attacking midfielder's release from Nottingham Forest.
The 23-year-old will be a free agent at the end of June once his contract with Nottingham Forest comes to an end, and has decided to leave the club in order to get first-team football.
Target for Orient?
Leyton Orient have been credited with an interest in Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards, as per The Courier (via the Daily Record).
They are the latest Football League team to be linked with a swoop for the left-back this summer. He is expected to move on from Dunfermline Athletic in the upcoming transfer window.
Mark Stott, owner of Stockport County
“We’re definitely ahead of the curve,” he said. “We’re probably a year ahead of schedule, we’re left with three years now to get to the Championship.
“We bought ourselves out of the National League and Wrexham have bought themselves out. This is the time where we have to go younger with our players. This is the tipping point I believe where we can create real value for the football club.”
Promotion aim
Over to Stockport and the ambition is burning bright. The Hatters enter League One for next season, , , and it’s not to make up the numbers.
Callum Johnson had this to say on the move
Callum Johnson
I am delighted. It has happened quickly. Last week I came and spoke to the manager and I knew straight away that I wanted to sign. It has been done early, so now I am ready to go
Done deal
Callum Johnson has joined Bradford after his contract expired at Mansfield Town.
Some reaction from the boss
Steve Evans
“Joe has just had a couple of wonderful seasons at Burton and been outstanding for them, “He has a left-foot wand; he’s Ben Pringle-esque in terms of his left foot and, of course, supporters from my last time at Rotherham will fondly remember Ben.
“Ben played wider than what Joe does but his set-piece deliveries, he’ll put them on the money every time.”
Done deal
Joe Powell swaps Burton for promotion-chasing Rotherham.
Cheltenham Town
Cheltenham Town are lining up a move for Torquay United striker Aaron Jarvis. (Gloucestershire Live)
The 26-year-old netted 27 goals in two seasons with the Gulls.
