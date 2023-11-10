The EFL have confirmed the winners of October’s Player and Manager of the Month awards.

EFL announce League Two Player and Manager of the Month winners
Stockport County manager Dave Challinor has been named the Manager of the Month.
A winning run that began in September continued as County won all six of their fixtures in the month with a 13-3 goals differential. They even made light of losing striker Louie Barry to injury as Challinor’s side took over leadership of League Two.
Challinor said: “To win the award back-to-back is a great achievement by everybody at the club, players and staff, and again reinforces that we’re doing things well at the moment and we’re getting the results to back that up.
“I still think the difference between our first six games and the last ten games is minimal, but we’ve minimised the mistakes at the back and been ruthless and clinical at the other end. When you combine those two things, it’s a pretty good recipe for winning football matches and that has to continue for us now, we have to ride this wave of momentum for as long as we possibly can.”
Danny Wilson chairs the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month judging panel.
He said: “Dave and his side have carried on from where they left off in September with an 18-point return from their six games in October. Scoring 13 goals and conceding only three has cemented their position at the summit of League Two.”
Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Stockport haven’t dropped points in the league since the start of September, and Dave Challinor deserves all the plaudits. He rallied his team after a slow start and now they look like runaway leaders in League One.
“County won all six of their games in October and only conceded three goals. They even managed to find the net 13 times without Louie Barry who missed out due to injury. They’re going to take some stopping this season and could be on for a record points haul.”
Meanwhile, Salford City striker Matt Smith has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month.
Smith’s aerial prowess, plus his ability to read crosses and position himself, brought him eight goals – five of them headers and a hat-trick at Doncaster – and two assists in six games. He was also a towering presence in defence at set pieces.
Salford manager Neil Wood said: "We are all really pleased for Smudge to win the Player of the Month after a brilliant haul in October. Like he has said, he can only take those chances when they’re provided so it’s something that the whole team can take pride in too.”
Smith said: "I’m delighted to have picked up the award for October Player of the Month. I certainly couldn’t have done it without my teammates, the award is more of a testament to the way we have all performed as a collective. We picked up some really good results during October and hopefully we can continue that into November."
Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Out and out goal scorers aren’t always easy to come by, but Salford City have exactly that in Matt Smith. League Two’s top scorer added to his tally in October with eight goals, including a hat-trick at Doncaster.
“Salford make use of his aerial dominance at both ends. He scored five headers and provides defensive solidity from set pieces. He isn’t too bad with the ball at his feet either, notching two assists in six games. He must be a nightmare to play against and is a worthy winner of October player of the month.”