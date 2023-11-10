The EFL have confirmed the winners of October’s Player and Manager of the Month awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor has been named the Manager of the Month.

A winning run that began in September continued as County won all six of their fixtures in the month with a 13-3 goals differential. They even made light of losing striker Louie Barry to injury as Challinor’s side took over leadership of League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Challinor said: “To win the award back-to-back is a great achievement by everybody at the club, players and staff, and again reinforces that we’re doing things well at the moment and we’re getting the results to back that up.

Dave Challinor is Manager of the Month.

“I still think the difference between our first six games and the last ten games is minimal, but we’ve minimised the mistakes at the back and been ruthless and clinical at the other end. When you combine those two things, it’s a pretty good recipe for winning football matches and that has to continue for us now, we have to ride this wave of momentum for as long as we possibly can.”

Danny Wilson chairs the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month judging panel.

He said: “Dave and his side have carried on from where they left off in September with an 18-point return from their six games in October. Scoring 13 goals and conceding only three has cemented their position at the summit of League Two.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Stockport haven’t dropped points in the league since the start of September, and Dave Challinor deserves all the plaudits. He rallied his team after a slow start and now they look like runaway leaders in League One.

Matt Smith's eight-goal October has earned him Player of the Month.

“County won all six of their games in October and only conceded three goals. They even managed to find the net 13 times without Louie Barry who missed out due to injury. They’re going to take some stopping this season and could be on for a record points haul.”

Meanwhile, Salford City striker Matt Smith has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month.

Smith’s aerial prowess, plus his ability to read crosses and position himself, brought him eight goals – five of them headers and a hat-trick at Doncaster – and two assists in six games. He was also a towering presence in defence at set pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salford manager Neil Wood said: "We are all really pleased for Smudge to win the Player of the Month after a brilliant haul in October. Like he has said, he can only take those chances when they’re provided so it’s something that the whole team can take pride in too.”

Smith said: "I’m delighted to have picked up the award for October Player of the Month. I certainly couldn’t have done it without my teammates, the award is more of a testament to the way we have all performed as a collective. We picked up some really good results during October and hopefully we can continue that into November."

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Out and out goal scorers aren’t always easy to come by, but Salford City have exactly that in Matt Smith. League Two’s top scorer added to his tally in October with eight goals, including a hat-trick at Doncaster.