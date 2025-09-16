Eastwood lose lead three times in draw with their tenants Belper United

Terry Hawkridge scored twice for Eastwood in Saturday's draw.

​Eastwood CFC led three times in their clash ‘away’ to Belper United on Saturday as the two sides ultimately drew 3-3.

The match was played at Coronation Park in the latest instalment of the ‘Tenant v Landlord’ clash, United still ground-sharing with the Red Badgers.

Martin Ball and Daryll Thomas welcomed back Declan Dunn, Phil Watt, Alfie Flynn and Thomas Hodgkinson to the squad as they made four changes from the League Cup win over Melton Town last Saturday.

Flynn, Dunn and Watt all started along with new signing Jevin Seaton, meaning Elijah Morris-Wright and Lavell White dropped to the bench.

Eastwood struck first in the 18th minute when Phil Watt’s pinpoint long pass picked out Terry Hawkridge. His first touch was sublime and his second was clinical, slotting into the corner to make it 0–1.

Belper hit back on 36 minutes. A dangerous cross from the right was initially well saved by Sam Wilson, but Daniel Odunaiya reacted quickest to bury the rebound and level the game at 1–1.

The equaliser spurred Belper on, and they ended the half the stronger despite Eastwood’s earlier dominance.

The second half exploded into life. On 58 minutes, Eastwood regained the lead when Declan Dunn’s effort was blocked by a hand, and the referee pointed to the spot.

Hawkridge stepped up and coolly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way for his second of the game.

But within a minute, Belper were level again. Straight from the restart, Odunaiya grabbed his second, finishing smartly after a quick move down the left flank, making it 2–2.

Belper almost took the lead on 73 minutes when Keaton August rattled the inside of the post, but it was Eastwood who struck next.

On 81 minutes, Toby Woodward won possession and fed White, who released Hodgkinson down the right. His cross was perfect for Tyler Blake, who swept home to give Eastwood the lead for a third time.

Yet the hosts refused to be beaten. In the 88th minute, Belper player-manager Alex Steadman’s corner was flicked on by Ben Price, whose header found the net to make it 3–3.

Despite an end-to-end finale, neither side could find a winner, leaving the derby honours even.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​