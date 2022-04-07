Eastwood keen to finish 'strange' season on a high with three on the road

Eastwood's McKenna Parton in action against Newark last month.

The Red Badgers rounded off their home campaign with a 4-3 loss to Skegness Town on Saturday but still have three away games remaining, starting this weekend with a local derby at Selston.

That’s followed by a trip to Anstey Nomads on April 16 and another derby game at Heanor Town on Easter Monday.

And Rockley says he does not want standards to slip.

He said: “Our aim all along was to finish this season as high as possible and we’ll continue to try and do that.

"It’s obviously been a strange season at the club with so many changes but we really want to finish it on a high.

"We’ll continue training twice a week and we’re also having the opportunity to continue giving some of our talented younger players the chance to come into the team and stake a claim for a place in the squad moving into next season.”

Rockley and fellow joint-manager Zander Shayler were left frustrated by the defeat to Skegness on Saturday, sealed by a late winner from the visitors.

He said: “It was an exciting game for the neutral but not really for us as we didn’t do the basics right.

"If we’d defended well the result could have been a lot different but I’d imagine Skegness’s management team would have felt the same in that had they defended better it could have been a lot more comfortable for them.

"These things happen. There’s no point in berating the players about it, you just have to learn from it and try and move on.”

Rockley now expects a tough challenge from Selston who remain in a battle to avoid relegation at the foot of the table.

He said: “We’ve had loads of tough battles with Selston over the years, right from the step seven and East Midlands Counties League days.

"We are under no illusions, they will be well up for the game and we are too.”

Midfielder Kyle Dixon, meanwhile, will finish the season with NPL Midlands side Belper Town after joining them on a dual registration basis.