Kyle Dixon in action for Eastwood against Newark on Saturday. Photo by Jason Chadwick.

Rockley and Zander Shayler’s side look unlikely to be drawn into the relegation scrap, meaning that apart from officially securing safety the challenge is to finish as high as possible in the league standings.

And that means Rockley won’t accept any hint of players taking their foot off the gas.

He said: “You have to keep having mini targets to aim at and we won’t accept any players feeling there’s nothing to play for.

"We’re continuing to build and look towards next season and we want to keep picking up as many points as we can, particularly against those sides that are around us in the table and we have a few of those teams to play in the coming weeks.

"Assuring safety is one of those targets of course, because you can never rule out one of the struggling sides having a great run towards the end and dragging you in if you’re not picking up points yourselves, but we’re confident we can keep our distance between ourselves and the bottom two.”

Last weekend saw Eastwood lose 2-1 at home to Newark, with Rockley describing his team’s display as one of the poorer efforts since his and Shayler’s arrival.

He said: “It’s not a game many people will be requesting video footage of to watch again, put it that way.

"Neither side performed well and both clubs have had tough seasons for one reason or another, so there was no hiding place for us and we have to ensure that kind of display doesn’t happen again.

"These things happen once in a while and it’s about regaining your focus and getting back to picking up points.”

Eastwood will have another home game this weekend in which to try and do that, with eight-placed Deeping Rangers the visitors.

Rockley added: “We’ll have had three home games before the month is out so they’re a good chance to pick up valuable points.