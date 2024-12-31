Eastwood go four clear as Blake his treble at Melton

Tyler Blake (left) celebrates after scoring at Melton. Photo: Charlie Crofts.

​Eastwood CFC will go into 2025 four points clear at the top of the United Counties League Premier North after another good win on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They ran out 5-1 winners at Melton Town, Tyler Blake hitting a hat-trick to help them along the way and see them hold the advantage at the top to see the year out, although second-placed Bourne Town have two games in hand.

Saturday’s win was all the more impressive given the Red Badgers were a goal down at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Wakley had put Melton in front on 25 minutes when he rang on to a long ball and finished well.

But Eastwood levelled ten minutes into the second-half when Terry Hawkridge did well down the right and his cross found Blake to head home from close range.

Three minutes later the visitors took the lead when Hawkridge’s free-kick from out wide was touched home by Blake, again from a few yards out.

Hawkridge was then the provider again 12 minutes from time when he threaded a ball into the path of Billy Gillies who slid his shot past the keeper for his first Eastwood goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another first Red Badgers goal soon followed, as Aaron Opoku scored the rebound after an initial shot had been parried away by Melton’s keeper.

And it would be Blake who would have the final say, as Jake Wright’s through ball found him on the edge of the box and with a fine first touch he ran on to slot the ball home for his hat-trick goal in stoppage time, taking his tally for the season to 18.

Eastwood now prepare to begin 2025 with a home game against Hucknall Town on Saturday.

The Yellows are managed by new boss and ex-Eastwood man Tris Whitman and sit fourth from bottom in the league.

A week later, Eastwood then go to Shirebrook Town who are in the relegation zone on goal difference.​