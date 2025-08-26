Eastwood CFC stung by late leveller at Skegness Town

Eastwood CFC were held to a 1-1 draw by a late Skegness Town leveller on their long trip to the seaside on Saturday – a ground that has rarely been a happy hunting ground for the Red Badgers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again, it proved to be a difficult afternoon and joint boss manager Daryll Thomas said: “This is never an easy place to come and a point here is never a bad one.

“But to be leading in injury time and then see it snatched away does feel like a defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re disappointed not to take all three points, but we don’t have time to dwell on it – we’ve got a big local derby against Heanor looming, so we’ll dust ourselves down and go again.”

Eastwood in action at Skegness Town on Saturday. Photo by Scott Messom.

The visitors started brightly and dominated much of the first half, creating several good chances. Only some outstanding goalkeeping from the Lilywhites kept the scores level, with Tyler Blake twice denied when looking certain to extend his tally beyond 50 goals for the club.

Leading the line in place of injured captain Aaron O’Connor – sidelined for 8–12 weeks after breaking his leg in the historic FA Cup victory at Coton Green – Blake caused constant problems with his movement and physicality.

Wide men Noh Abraha and Abdul Saad also stretched the home defence with their pace, while a disallowed Skegness goal from a corner was correctly chalked off for a foul on Phil Watt.

Despite Eastwood’s control, the breakthrough never came.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half began in more subdued fashion, with Skegness growing into the game as it became increasingly scrappy.

But on 72 minutes, Eastwood finally found the quality they had been searching for.

Terry Hawkridge, the former Notts County midfielder, collected the ball deep inside his own half and patiently waited for the overlapping run of Abdul Saad.

A perfectly weighted clipped pass sent Saad racing clear, and after beating his man with a drop of the shoulder, he delivered a pinpoint cross into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake met it with a spectacular overhead kick to put Eastwood ahead.

The Red Badgers looked comfortable from there and had chances to double their advantage, only to be frustrated once again by the excellent Skegness goalkeeper.

Just as the visitors looked set to claim all three points, disaster struck deep into stoppage time.

A late free-kick from the hosts was blocked by the wall, but the loose ball fell kindly inside the box and was hammered home for a dramatic equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time in the club's short history Eastwood are in the First Round Qualifying of the FA Cup at home to Step 4 NPL East side Grimsby Borough on Saturday.

Tom Hilton's 64th minute strike saw Kimberley MW progress in the FA Vase on Saturday at the expense of Birstall United Social. And now travel to neighbours Pinxton in the Second Qualifying Round.

But on Monday they went down 2-0 at Sherwood Colliery in UCL Premier North action, Ryan Ingram netting on 26 minutes followed by Jacob Pearce on 41 minutes.

Last week the Miners added ex-Port Vale midfielder Joao Silva Pevide and Oliver Ball from Graham Street Prims to their squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRICKET: Kimberley Institute's hopes of runners-up spot in the Nottinghamshire Premier League were all but ended when they lost by three wickets to champions-elect Cavaliers & Carrington on Saturday.

Kimberley made 204-5, Dom Brown with 43, Martin Weightman 38 not out, and George Bacon 36.

But Cavaliers reached 207-7 in 47.5 overs, Savin Perera imperious with 81 not out.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​