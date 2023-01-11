The disallowed Andre Johnson goal, seen to be well onside in video replays, would have put them 2-0 up after Terry Atem's early opener but they were left having to put centre half Rio Bakala in goal after McDowell's momentum took him outside the box where he handled.

Boss Nick Labbate said: “ I feel the scoreline does not reflect our performance, especially first half

“With 11 men we looked very comfortable. We didn't look like we were going to concede.

Eastwood manager Nick Labbate - upset over costly decisions last weekend.

“The second goal, ruled out wrongly, would have put us 2-0 up against a side who hadn't conceded a goal in the league since October.

“In all honesty we looked like the side higher in the league. As soon as our keeper Jack was sent off, again may I add wrongly, it kind of killed any hope of gaining something from the game against a very strong opposition.

“With no sub keeper on the bench it was always going to be tough, but massive respect to Rio who put on the gloves and did his utmost to try to keep us afloat.

“These are decisions which are costing us dearly but I guess this is what happens when things aren't going your way.

“With 11 men on the field I personally feel we take something from the game. But people will always judge from the full time result which in all honesty flattered Anstey.

“I'm proud of my players and the group I have assembled. It's always going to be a task but they're all fighting for the shirt and for myself.”

Eastwood head for Boston Town on Saturday and Labbate said: “If we can go with 90 per cent of the same squad we had v Anstey I feel we can take something from the game.

“If we can play and have the heart we have had in previous weeks there will be a positive result.

“In the reverse fixture I personally feel we should have taken all three points, but the squad was still coming together at that point.

“It is now starting to gel with the same faces week in week out and its a matter of time before we turn things around.”

He added: “I'm a positive person and if we have the right mindset going into the game and what we can achieve as a team I feel we can challenge with any side in the league.

“The season is getting shorter week by week so now is the time to be beating the teams sat in mid-table positions and putting up a fight against the top sides.

“I know I have the backing of the lads and I will give my all to give Eastwood CFC my all until my tenure is over.”

New Red Badgers chairman Darryl Claypole was due to meet with fans at a special evening on Wednesday and said: “I’d like to thank everyone for making me feel welcome and my hope is to help make my chairmanship a success in the future.

“Initially, I will be taking advice from people involved in the club program and meeting with supporters, managers and players to gauge their thoughts.

“I won’t be making any rash promises but I will endeavour to run the club in a cost effective and sensible way to enable it to become sustainable and successful both on and off the field.

“I have some firm ideas that I hope to put in place initially and my first thoughts will be to help the management keep us in this division next season and enable the match day experience for supporters to be a better one.