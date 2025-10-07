Eastwood CFC management duo depart club soon after cup victory

Despite recent improved results, Eastwood CFC have parted company with management duo Daryll Thomas and Martin Ball.

Mark O’Leary, Stuart Coke and first team captain Aaron O’Connor will take temporary charge of the first team while the search goes on for new management, starting with Saturday's visit of Clay Cross Town.

The Red Badgers have won five of their last seven in all competitions but just one in seven in the UCL Premier North, which has left them 15th with just 12 points from 10 games, having been beaten play-off semi-finalists last season.

A club statement read; “Eastwood CFC can confirm the departure of the club’s management team by mutual consent with immediate effect.

Departed Eastwood joint managers Martin Ball and Daryll Thomas.

“We would like to sincerely thank Daryll and Martin and their coaching team for their hard work, commitment, and contribution.

“Their efforts, both on and off the pitch, have been greatly appreciated by players, supporters, and everyone involved with the club.

“As we look ahead, the process to appoint a new management team is already underway. We wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.

“We’re pleased to announce that Mark, Stuart, and Aaron will take temporary charge as we conduct our search for a new manager.

“Their understanding of the team dynamics and club culture will help maintain stability and focus, ensuring the squad remains united and motivated on and off the pitch.

“The club thanks them for stepping up during this transitional period and looks forward to their leadership on the pitch.

“Eastwood CFC is inviting applications for the role of permanent first team manager. To apply, please send your CV and a brief covering statement outlining your experience and vision to [email protected].”

Ironically, their departure came after a good week in which a midweek 2-0 league win over Gresley Rovers was followed by a 1-0 victory over UCL South Division side Bugbrooke St Michael’s on Saturday to book the club's place in the last 16 of the League Cup for the very first time.

Tyler Blake's goal earned them a home draw against Premier South side Lutterworth Town.

The management departure was announced soon after the final whistle.

Neighbours Kimberley also progressed in the League Cup on Saturday, beating Premier South side Eynesbury Rovers 3-2 with goals by Oliver Ball (2) and Josh Timson.

That followed a midweek Notts FA Senior Cup win at AFC Mansfield, progressing 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to land a Second Round away draw at Radford.

Third-placed Kimberley now head to Deeping Rangers on Saturday.