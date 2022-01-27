Eastwood CFC joint-boss warns against complacency as strugglers come to town

Kyle Stovell was on target during Eastwood's draw at Quorn on Saturday.

Their visitors arrive without a win to their name all season, while the Red Badgers are so far unbeaten in 2022 following last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Quorn.

But Rockley says there is no room for complacency within the Eastwood ranks.

He said: “We are nowhere near the stage where we can let any complacency creep in.

"The chance is there for us to go and get our second win under our tenure and continue the unbeaten run, as well as to keep building for our longer term targets.

"We have a lot more to get on with before we can get comfortable.”

Last weekend’s draw came despite Eastwood at one point being 2-0 up through Kyle Stovell and debutant Kyle Dixon, a red card for Kyle Wrenn hampering their cause as Quorn battled back for a point.

But Rockley was far from disappointed with the overall performance.

He said: “The turning point was Quorn scoring within 90 seconds of us going 2-0 up, then the red card happened and we’re suddenly backs to the wall and playing on the counter.

"It pleased us that the ten men didn’t concede from open play and all the players deserve great credit for taking a point, as the spirit and determination made us hard to break down even with ten men.”

As well as Dixon, who signed from Newark, Eastwood also gave a debut to goalkeeper Rich Dearle who put in a man-of-the-match performance.

Rockley said of his two new signings: “With Mark Rathbone having left, our scouting team did a great job in conducting a thorough process in finding a replacement and Rich came in and was excellent.

"Kyle was one of our long term targets as with proven title-winning pedigree and higher level experience he ticks the boxes in terms of what we are looking to build the team around. He will also aid the up and coming younger players’ development.