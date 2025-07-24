Eastwood CFC joint-boss Daryll Thomas determined to overcome promotion near miss

For Eastwood CFC, it was very much a case of ‘so near, yet so far’ when it came to the promotion race.

Having been at the top of the pile in the UCL Premier North for so much of the campaign, the Red Badgers couldn’t quite turn the final screw to secure the title and ultimately fell three points short of champions Lincoln United, before then being beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Boston Town.

That left joint-managers Daryll Thomas and Martin Ball to reflect on where things went wrong at the final hurdle and how to put things right as they now prepare for the new campaign which starts this weekend.

And for Thomas, the alarm bells were beginning to ring long before the season’s climax.

He said: “It was ultimately a feeling of frustration as promotion was very much in our hands for so long.

"But if I’m honest, I’d forecast it happening about six weeks before because even though we were winning games, it wasn’t convincing. We just looked like we seized up ahead of the run-in which was disappointing given the experience we had in the side.

"On reflection, we perhaps relied too much on the same 12 or 13 players, most of whom are in their late 20s or 30-plus, which over the course of the run-in and with the pressure involved, probably took it out of some legs.

"It wasn’t for want of effort, it’s just the nature of football. We were also everyone’s cup final when they played us so we had to come up against the best version of every team in every game.

"We went into the final Bank Holiday weekend knowing that if we won both games, we’d be champions. At Gresley we had a man sent off after 15 minutes and that took lots of energy out of our legs even though we won the game.

"Then 48 hours later at home to Belper we just got battered. We lost 3-0 but it should have been five or six even though they had nothing to play for.

"In the play-offs, no disrespect to Boston I felt we were the better side but they got an early goal and we had a red card at half-time and that changed the complexion. We were losing 1-0 and had to go for it but ultimately despite our efforts we fell short.

"It was a massive opportunity but we have to learn from it.”

Thomas and Ball are now looking ahead to the new season which begins with a home match against Newark & Sherwood on Saturday.

Retention and recruitment has, as with all clubs, been the focus in recent weeks butit hasn’t been the most enjoyable time for Thomas.

He said: “Bally and I haven’t really had a break and it’s been really challenging in a recruiting sense this time. We’ve had to spend a lot of time putting out fires to keep our own players as well as getting the right types of players in.

"The problem we’ve got this year is that you’ve got Basford and Matlock who have been relegated to step four, then the lateral moves of Carlton and Belper to the Midlands division at step four plus the rest of what is a huge cluster of East Midlands step four sides.

"So whilst we’re at step five, it’s meant a lot more competition for the better players who may now prefer to go that level higher rather than come to us.

"There’s a lot of money being thrown around. We had four players agree deals then not end up signing and have had a real battle keeping players this summer given the financial competition.

"We’ve got some lads on decent money but we’ve had to rethink our strategy a little and have gone a bit younger. Those signed this summer, other than a couple with us previously, are all under-21 and three kids from last season who are 17 have signed contracts.

"Pre-season has therefore been really good as there’s a new lease of energy and enthusiasm, which with hindsight we probably needed last season. We have a strict plan now in terms of wages and will simply walk away if players want too much.”

Overall, Thomas was philosophical about how things have gone since he and Ball took the helm and is keen to put all of the experiences so far into making the next step.

He said: “We’ve only been here two-and-a-half years and are not the finished article as managers. We’ve added a couple of new faces into the management team who have been around non-league and are older figures that offer different opinions and voices.

"We were disappointed not to go up but there are a lot of worse things going on in the world. There’s always another game or season and we’re ready to go.”