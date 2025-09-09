Eastwood CFC beat Melton Town to march on in UCL Cup

Eastwood CFC hoped a change in competition might spark a turnaround after a stuttering start to their league campaign – and so it proved as they beat Melton Town 3-1 in the United Counties League Cup.

The Red Badgers approached the fixture with renewed energy—and it showed.

Manager Martin Ball said: “We’ve had a rough few weeks.

“Losing key players like our captain Aaron O’Connor to a broken leg has been a big blow.

Players jostle at a corner as Eastwood beat Melton. Photo by Scott Messom.

“He’ll be out for a couple of months at least and we’ve missed his leadership and energy massively. “Declan Dunn is another big loss—he’s been ever-present for us. So we’ve had to find new solutions, and I’m proud of how the lads responded today.

“It’s fantastic to see Marshy (Marcus Marshall) back after so long out.

“I’ve had that same injury myself—it’s mentally tough. He’s worked hard to get back, and to see him score a goal like that was just brilliant.”

From the first whistle, Eastwood set the tempo, pressing high and causing all sorts of problems for the Melton Town defence.

Eastwood's youngsters progress in the FA Youth Cup. Photo by Scott Messom.

New signing Neo Sanchez-Saunders was a constant threat down the right, combining superbly with Player of the Month Tyler Blake.

It was their link-up play that led to the opening goal: after a slick passing exchange, Sanchez-Saunders whipped in a dangerous cross which was met by club stalwart Jermain Hollis, who rose highest to power a header into the top corner – a superb finish and a deserved lead.

Blake, already on six goals for the season, had several chances to add to his tally, but his finishing let him down.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Eastwood dominating possession and creating numerous opportunities.

Blake continued to find himself in good positions but couldn’t convert.

Relief came in the 53rd minute when another new signing, Sasha Markelic, got off the mark for his new club.

Known for his prolific scoring at Heanor Town, Markelic turned sharply after receiving the ball with his back to goal and rifled a stunning effort into the top corner—an emphatic way to announce himself to the home fans.

In the 81st minute, there was a heartwarming moment as returning fan-favourite Marcus Marshall made his long-awaited comeback.

Just five minutes after coming on, he won a free-kick 30 yards out and promptly curled it into the top left corner—a remarkable return after 18 months out injured. The goal was met with wild celebrations from teammates and fans alike.

Melton grabbed a late consolation with the final kick of the game, but it did little to dampen the spirits of the home side, who secured safe passage to the next round at home to Bugbrooke St Michaels.

Eastwood Academy also progressed to the next round of the FA Youth Cup with an impressive 2–1 victory away at Ilkeston on Friday night.

Goals from Rueben Clowes and Toby Woodward secured the win in a closely-fought contest.

Academy manager Lewis McGugan said: “I’m not 100 per cent satisfied with the performance, but we’re through to the next round and that’s what matters.

“I’m proud of the lads—it’s a big stage for them to showcase their talent and I’m hopeful we can put together a good run in this competition.”

Kimberley MW also progressed to the next round after coming back from 1-0 down at half-time to beat Dunkirk 2-1 with goals by Joshua Timson and Oliver Ball.

They will host Eynesbury Rovers in the next round.

CRICKET: Kimberley Institute finished third in the Nottinghamshire Premier League after a final day five wicket win over visiting Hucknall.

Put into bat, Hucknall made 227-6 with 119 not out for Daniel Blatherwick and 50 for Sam Johnson.

But George Bacon's unbeaten 119 eased Kimberley to 231-5 in 46.5 overs, Akhil Patel (54) joining him in putting on 113 for the opening wicket.