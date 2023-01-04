And the ambitious Red Badgers are expected to announce even more exciting behind the scenes news next week.

Negotiations have been taking place with Claypole for some time and owner Jamie Bennett is delighted with the outcome as Claypole brings with him a wealth of experience both as a former professional player, former coach and more recently director of football at Carlton Town FC.

Claypole is managing director and owner of City Couriers Direct, a multi million pound logistics company based in Chesterfield.

New chairman Darryl Claypole, left, is welcomed by owner Jamie Bennett.

He is also a managing director of City Sporting Group and this will be their first venture into club ownership. City Sporting Group have acquired a significant shareholding in Eastwood CFC and see this as a perfect vehicle for their involvement in community-based football.

Claypole said: “We have been seeking a partner for the City Sporting Group project and after meeting with Jamie some time ago, after another project hadn’t materialised, we felt this was the perfect opportunity for both parties to build a sustainable and commercially viable football club that’s serves the Eastwood area and Broxtowe Borough as a whole.”

The club is to stage a ‘Meet the Chairman’ night next Wednesday at 7pm to give supporters and people who are interested a chance to meet the new incumbent.

Claypole takes over as chairman of the senior section with immediate affect, although there are no plans for changes to the management or coaching structure in the near future.

Eastwood now hope to make their matchday experience more attractive to supporters and plan to restructure the club by re-starting the academy programme, developing women’s and inclusive football and make the club a true community hub.

The initial aim is to bring in the local community to have a look at what the club is trying to do and gain their involvement by utilising the excellent facilities available.

