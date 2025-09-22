Eastwood CFC and Kimberley MW reach FA Vase First Round proper

Eastwood CFC booked their place in the First Round Proper of the FA Vase for the third successive season with a composed 2–0 victory away at Leicester St Andrews, despite difficult conditions and a depleted squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And neighbours Kimberley MW joined them in the hat after a Joshua Timson goal on the hour earned a 1-0 win at neighbours Pinxton.

The Red Badgers travelled without several key players, including defensive rock Phil Watt, forwards Tyler Blake, Sacha Markelic and Aaron O’Connor, as well as defender Will Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even so, they produced a disciplined display built on solid organisation and clinical finishing.

Eastwood CFC and Kimberley MW march on in FA Vase.

There was just one change from the midweek County Cup win as Jermain Hollis returned to the starting XI in place of Markelic, while Elijah Morris-Wright and Harvey Ridgley made consecutive starts for the first time.

The hosts started brightly and carved out a couple of early scares, but Eastwood struck first.

On 17 minutes, Sam Wilson’s long pass found Declan Dunn, who shifted the ball into the path of new signing Jevin Seaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker showed superb composure, curling a precise finish into the far corner to put his side 1–0 up.

Seaton struck again just before the interval. A long Wilson free kick was launched forward and met by the in-form forward, who rose highest to loop a clever header over the stranded goalkeeper to double the lead.

Leicester almost responded instantly, but their effort sailed over the bar, leaving Eastwood in command at half-time.

The second half, played in driving wind and heavy rain, became a scrappy affair and a poor spectacle.

Nevertheless, Eastwood managed proceedings with maturity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Hawkridge and Dunn controlled the midfield with composure, while Jake Wright marshalled the back line superbly to limit Leicester to half-chances.

Wilson was called upon once to make an excellent save, but otherwise the Red Badgers looked comfortable.

Leicester’s frustrations spilled over in the 78th minute when Liam Canavan was dismissed for a second yellow card after a deliberate handball, effectively ending any faint hopes of a comeback.

Eastwood saw out the closing stages professionally to secure their progression into the next round, with Seaton continuing to look a real threat in attack whenever the ball came his way.

Eastwood Man of the Match was Jevin Seaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On just his third appearance for the club the striker delivered a decisive brace, proved a constant danger in the final third, won countless headers, and played a central role in ensuring Eastwood’s safe passage.