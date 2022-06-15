Rockley, now solely in charge after former joint-boss Zander Shayler moved aside to continue with other roles at the club, is in the process of building the foundations that he hopes will see an improved season at the Halbrooke Stadium.

And with players having returned for pre-season training this week, he’s confident that will be achieved.

He said: “Last season was a tricky one given all the changes that occurred so we’re obviously keen for things to be more settled and keep a consistent squad.

Paul Rockley is pleased with the progress being made over the summer.

"We’ve announced one signing, Tyler Johal from Carlton Town at the level above, and we have had good communication with several other players who we hope to confirm as having signed at the start of July.

"The majority of last season’s squad have agreed to stay on which has obviously given us good foundations on which to add more and hopefully give us a great chance of progressing.”

Eastwood’s first friendly of the summer will see them host Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday, July 2, with further games against Hucknall Town (H) on July 6, Dunkirk (H) on July 9, Radford (H) on July 13, Blidworth (A) on July 16, Gedling MW (A) on July 19 and Hallam FC (H) on July 23.

Rockley said: “The players came back to training at the start of this week with some fitness work but by the time the first game comes around we’ll have new signings announced and a stronger squad.