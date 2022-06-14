Early surge on Mansfield Town season tickets delights chairman John Radford

Last year's total of 2,838 was the club's highest in over 12 years and, with the side then rewarding them with a superb season, home crowds increased with an average attendance of 5,151.

That was Mansfield's highest since 2003/04 and second highest since 1979/80, so season ticket sales are expected to be even higher this time around.

“We're greatly encouraged and heartened to see so many Stags' fans support the club by purchasing season tickets ahead of the new campaign,” said chairman John Radford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags delighted fans with their home form last season and season tickets are flying out - Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“It has taken just five days to hit the 2,000 season ticket mark, which took one month to reach last year, so we're absolutely delighted by the uptake.

“We've received some excellent feedback about the speed, ease and convenience of purchasing season tickets online through our new ticketing provider.

“This has made the process for renewing and buying season tickets so much better for our supporters. Fans can also renew and sign up via telephone and at the stadium if they so wish.

“We sold almost 3,000 season tickets last season, which is the club's highest in the modern era. I'm hopeful we can exceed that figure before we kick-off off the new campaign.”

Radford believes the early sales show the optimism of fans that the side can achieve this time around.

“Despite last season's final day disappointment and heartache at Wembley, the figures reflect a renewed hope and belief that we can go one step better next season,” he said.

“We must use last season's Play-Off Final as fuel to re-energise us and return even stronger and more determined than ever before.

“We can only build from here. Nigel (boss Clough) has laid some strong foundations following a season of significant progress last term.

“The quality, entertaining football experienced at One Call Stadium last season has really caught the imagination of Stags' supporters and indeed the town, which is one of the reasons why we saw so many bumper crowds in 2021/22.

“It made for an even greater atmosphere inside the ground and we would love to see fans flocking to One Call Stadium next season in what promises to be another fascinating campaign for us.