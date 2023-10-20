News you can trust since 1952
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Early pitch inspection planned at Mansfield Town for Forest Green Rovers visit and Wrexham cup clash to be televised live

Mansfield Town’s scheduled Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Forest Green Rovers tomorrow afternoon will be subject to a 9am pitch inspection on Saturday morning.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 19:26 BST
The area has experienced torrential rain since the early hours of this morning.

The club was mindful to call a pitch inspection as promptly as possible so both clubs can notify home and away supporters of the outcome at the earliest opportunity.

Supporters will be informed of the outcome of the pitch inspection as soon as it has been conducted.

Stags also learned today that their Emirates FA Cup first round tie at home to Wrexham on Saturday, 4th November has been selected for live international coverage and will now kick-off at 7.45pm.

