Mansfield Town’s scheduled Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Forest Green Rovers tomorrow afternoon will be subject to a 9am pitch inspection on Saturday morning.

The area has experienced torrential rain since the early hours of this morning.

The club was mindful to call a pitch inspection as promptly as possible so both clubs can notify home and away supporters of the outcome at the earliest opportunity.

Supporters will be informed of the outcome of the pitch inspection as soon as it has been conducted.