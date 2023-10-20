Early pitch inspection planned at Mansfield Town for Forest Green Rovers visit and Wrexham cup clash to be televised live
Mansfield Town’s scheduled Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Forest Green Rovers tomorrow afternoon will be subject to a 9am pitch inspection on Saturday morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The area has experienced torrential rain since the early hours of this morning.
The club was mindful to call a pitch inspection as promptly as possible so both clubs can notify home and away supporters of the outcome at the earliest opportunity.
Supporters will be informed of the outcome of the pitch inspection as soon as it has been conducted.