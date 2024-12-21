Early Christmas delight as Mansfield Town beat Rotherham United for first league win in eight games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town gave their fans an early Christmas present with an overdue first victory in eight league games as they saw off Rotherham United 1-0 at the One Call Stadium this afternoon.

Deji Oshilaja was the hero with the only goal in a game, ruined as a spectacle by strong winds and with little in the way of chances at either end.

The first half was a scrappy affair dominated by the wind with Stags scoring the only goal through Oshilaja on 27 minutes and defending superbly when needed.

Will Evans and Aaron Lewis came close to a second after the break in an equally scrappy, wind-affected second half as Stags built superbly on last weekend's fine draw at Charlton Athletic.

Stags go ahead during the Sky Bet League One match against Rotherham Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Dec 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The only change to the Stags side from that was George Maris replacing the suspended Louis Reed.

But there was no Rhys Oates on the bench, who had been on the path back from his long term injury.

Lucas Akins was played as a second striker alongside Will Evans.

Stags quickly threatened with a one-two in the box between Lewis and Baccus, but the Australian let the final pass run away from him for a goalkick.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Rotherham Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Dec 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The wind was playing a big part early on and a Lewis free kick aimed for the box sailed out for a throw in.

On nine minutes Blake-Tracy curled in a dangerous cross from the left which seemed to come off a defender and force Phillips down to gather.

Stags' first corner caught on the wind too and flew away for a throw.

United had the game's first goal attempt on 12 minutes as a long throw from the left reached Wilkes in the box, who hooked well over the bar.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Rotherham Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Dec 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The visitors forced three corners, the last of which curled narrowly over the far angle on the wind.

Three more followed as the Millers tried to push their wind advantage, but Stags saw them out.

And it was the home side who swept ahead on 27 minutes.

A Baccus free kick from the right was cleared to Lewis outside the box.

The United bench during the Sky Bet League One match against Rotherham Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Dec 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

He headed forward and the ball came off a Rotherham defender's head perfectly into the path of Oshilaja, who, left with only the keeper to beat, made no mistake with his finish.

United almost replied two minutes later as Nombe curled a fine effort narrowly over the far angle from the left corner of the box.

On 35 minutes Nombe also sent a header straight at Pym at the far post from a cross that held up on the wind.

A minute from the break United pumped in a long free kick on the wind but Odoffin's header sailed over the top and Stags had survived a half against the wind and were also ahead.

Rotherham began the second half on the front foot, but Stags almost doubled their advantage on 49 minutes as a poor back pass held up for Evans to nip in on the left of the box but, from a very tight angle, could not find a way past Phillips, who managed to smother.

In Mansfield's next raid Baccus twice had shots blocked while on 56 minutes Lewis switched the ball onto his left foot and rifled a low 25 yard shot at goal that Phillips had to turn round.

Stags score during the Sky Bet League One match against Rotherham Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Dec 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Lewis pulled another finish wide soon after following a good run down the centre.

Lewis then slid in with studs showing on Rafferty for a 59th minute booking.

Rotherham sent on three subs while Stags replaced Maris with the height of Flint.

Phillips did well to gather a wind-assisted Lewis free kick with the booked midfielder replaced by Boateng on 69 minutes.

Both sides rang further changes and a scrappy game eventually moved into four added minutes with neither keeper troubled.

United threw their keeper up for a corner on 93 minutes but Stags defended it well and three much-needed points were in the bag.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt, Bowery, Oshilaja, Cargill, Blake-Tracy, Maris (Flint 59), Baccus (McLaughlin 88), Lewis (Boateng 67), Akins, Evans (Waine 88). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Kilgour, S. Quinn.

ROTHERHAM: Phillips, Rafferty (McCart 59), Kelly (McWilliams 59), James, Powell, Nombe (Hugill 79), Clarke-Harris, Green (Holmes 59), Wilks (McGuckin 86), Jules, Odoffin. SUBS NOT USED: Dawson, MacDonald.

REFEREE: Zac Kennard-Kettle.

ATTENDANCE: 8,401 (1,492 away).