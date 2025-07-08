Dwyer shines as Mansfield Town produce six of the best in opening friendly at Retford United

Dom Dwyer netted two excellent goals as Mansfield Town began their pre-season programme with a comfortable 6-0 win against non-league neighbours Retford United at Cannon Park tonight.

There was a good turnout to see Stags, resplendent in their smart new home kit, return to action in the evening sunshine as Will Evans, Kyle McAdam, Elliott Hewitt and Aaron Lewis also got onto the scoresheet.

Five of six Stags' new faces - Liam Roberts, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, McAdam, Regan Hendry and Ryan Sweeney - were involved, but there was no sign of former Stockport defender Kyle Knoyle, presumed to be nursing a pre-season knock.

Stags gave Rhys Oates his first 45 minutes of action since his New Year's Day injury from the start as they began in a 3-5-2 formation.

It took Mansfield seven minutes to fashion a chance against the UCL Division One outfit as Will Evans nodded over from a Stephen McLaughlin cross.

Kane's fine ball to Devereux saw his shot blocked and then collected by Roberts on nine minutes as the home side threatened for the first time.

Two minutes later Evans came close again as he clipped the bar with a long range effort after Oates had won the ball back for the visitors.

Taylor Anderson fired over from distance before Evans finally netted his goal at the third attempt on 23 minutes.

Hendry forced home keeper Smith into a superb save but Evans reacted quickly to send the rebound into the open net.

McLaughlin almost turned home an Oates shot at the far post before Oates forced the keeper into another excellent save with his feet as Stags took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Stags returned with a new XI and had doubled their lead within two minutes of the restart after a fantastic move which ended with a Hewitt cross expertly flicked home by ex-USA international Dwyer to celebrate the new one-year deal he signed the day before.

The home side began to ring the changes including sending on a sub keeper in Jake Balme.

The Badgers tried hard to find a way back into the contest and Goodwin had a volley blocked while Orange went close at the near post.

New keeper Balme then made a strong save, pushing a Dwyer effort wide on 62 minutes after the American had combined well with Moriah-Welsh.

But Dwyer bagged his second and Mansfield's third in style on 65 minutes as he turned superbly onto a McAdam nod-down to lash home an unstoppable finish into the top corner of the net.

Just four minutes later Dwyer returned the favour as he laid a pass into the path of McAdam who took the ball past the keeper before rolling into the empty net for the visitors' fourth goal.

Retford replied with a decent spell of possession as they tried to limit the damage.

But with 12 minutes to go Mansfield added a fortunate fifth.

McAdam crossed and Tait's attempted clearance struck Hewitt and bounced back into the bottom corner of the goal.

Flanagan rejoined the action five minutes from time to replace Dwyer and a minute later Lewis completed the scoring as he tapped in a sixth for the Stags after a great run by the impressive McAdam.

Mansfield now move on their next friendly away at Macclesfield on Saturday.

RETFORD UNITED STARTING X: DJ Smith, Tootle, Tait, Lumley, Williamson, Hart, Carty, Kane, Goodwin, Chambers, Devereux. SUBS: Dawes, Buckthorp, Owen, Bailey, Philipson, Orange, Balme.

STAGS FIRST HALF XI: Roberts, Flanagan, Sweeney, Cargill, Anderson, Baccus, Reed, Hendry, McLaughlin, Oates, Evans.

STAGS SECOND HALF: Mason, Oshilaja, Bowery, Blake-Tracy, Hewitt, Moriah-Welsh, Maris, Lewis, McAdam, Dwyer (Flanagan 85), Kruszynski.

ATTENDANCE: 1,444.