Draw can renew our confidence says Mansfield Town Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - happy with fine display in 1-1 draw. Pic - Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags have now not win any of their last 13 games but visiting Vale knew they were lucky to escape with a point tonight as Mansfield went up the gears.

“It was a brilliant performance from the first minute to the last and it renews the belief,” said Clough.

“We know we're not a bad team and better than our position in the league but we have to prove that week in, week out.

“That was closest we've been to the early weeks of the season.

“We had Stephen Quinn back on the pitch so it's no coincidence our performance was better with him in the team.

“That's the difference just getting one player back.

“I thought some of our inter-play tonight, especially down the left hand side, was very good indeed with a lot of crosses going into the box.”

He added: “I know we got a penalty in the first half that we missed which I thought was just about one.

“But the one we didn't get in the second half was as blatant a penalty as I've seen all season. It's unfathomable why he didn't give it.”

Stags left the field to a deserved standing ovation.

“The equaliser got everyone revved up, supporters especially, and we did everything we could to find a winner,” said Clough

“The support at the end was unbelievable. It feels like we've not won for 100 games but we got a standing ovation.

“I said to the players, that's what they want to see. That performance that endeavour tonight, that spirit, that desire, that's all we ask of them.