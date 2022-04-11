The result confirmed a fine fifth place finish for the Wood in their debut season at Step 5 of the football pyramid.

They now wait to see if they will continue in the NCEL or be moved laterally to the United Counties League as is being widely predicted.

All in all, a draw seemed about right on the day as Sherwood ended the season on a 10-game unbeaten run away from home.

Sherwood's man of the match Jamie York. Picture by Ryan Crockett.

Backed by a good away following, the Wood started well and took a fifth minute lead.

A mix-up at the back between the Barton goalkeeper and defender saw Ryan Ingram take advantage to score after seeing an initial effort blocked.

Jobe Shaw threatened with a header, meeting Jamie York’s free kick delivery on 12 minutes as the Wood kept up their fine start.

On 18 minutes Barton were given a golden chance to equalise as Josh Turton was placed under pressure by a back pass and fouled Tom Davie.

Turton received a yellow card despite howls from the home bench - the correct decision by the referee who was in for a torrid afternoon from the home bench and crowd.

Davie took the penalty kick and Turton saved excellently low to his left to protect Sherwood’s advantage.

Just after the half hour Will Norcross skipped through the home defence after good play by Brad Newby, but was thwarted by a good save by Charlie Dixon, who saved with his legs.

The Wood had an opportunity following a bout of ‘handbags’ resulting in a Sherwood free kick, but York’s delivery was straight into Dixon’s hands.

On 54 minutes, Jamie York, showing superb skill, controlling the ball before releasing a ball to Ingram who tried to lob the goalkeeper only to see the ball drop wide.

Barton missed a golden opportunity on 57 minutes, Tom Waudby skying the ball over from close range following a good cross by Will Waudby.

The Wood responded, Ewan Robson breaking out from his own half and releasing Gregory who could not keep his effort on target, shooting over the bar.

Lewis Weaver replaced Gregory and immediately fed Ethan Wiesztort who finished into the far corner of the net, only for the referee, to the bemusement of both players and spectators to adjudge a foul by Weaver in the build-up play.

Barton took full advantage of the let-off and equalised after 74 minutes, substitute Ben Hinchcliffe scoring from close range, despite the best efforts of Ewan Robson to clear.

The Wood did respond, after 81 minutes, Norcross finding Newby who worked a shooting chance that was well blocked.

The game meandered with both sides seeming happy with a point, though Sherwood did create a half chance in added time, Ewan Robson having an effort saved.