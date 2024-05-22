Double World Cup joy for Mansfield walking footballers

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 22nd May 2024, 16:23 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 16:23 BST
Two players from Mansfield Town FC Community Trust have just tasted glory while representing England at Walking Football in the three-day IWFF World Championship in Chesterfield.

Paul Wilcockson in the Over-50s competition, and David Kelby at Over-70s level, were both part of teams that were outright victors in both age groups, staying unbeaten to bring home World Cup winners' medals back to Mansfield.

At Over-50 level England topped a group of 10 countries on 21 points from Wales in second with 17, winning six and drawing three of their nine games.

At Over-70, among nine countries, England edged out Northern Ireland by a single point on 18 points, winning five and drawing two. This event is played every two years and Australia will host the next.

Over 45s interested in walking football, contact [email protected]

