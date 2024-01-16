Double red sees Clipstone beaten in top of the table clash at Bourne Town

Two red cards and three late goals meant that Clipstone returned empty handed from the long trip to Lincolnshire as UCL Division One leaders Bourne Town pulled away from the Cobras in the race for the league title, writes Jim McIntosh.

The result means Bourne have a 12-point lead over second-placed Clipstone, although the Cobras have played one game less.

The home side had dominated the first period but had been unable to find a way through the visitor’s defence in the first half.

However, Tim Gregory 53rd minute red card for a late challenge followed by Charlie Taylor being dismissed seven minutes later gave the home side a two-man advantage that they capitalised on with three goals in 20 minutes.

Assistant manager Ian Birtley said: “It was a disappointing afternoon for sure.

“We were in the game at half-time although not at our best.

“They had some really good opportunities to go ahead and I thought we rode our luck to be honest but we go in 0-0 at half-time.

“We came out in the second half and put them under some pressure. We are put the ball on them and I didn’t think they looked comfortable.

“We had the best chance up to then but didn’t take it and it goes downhill from there.

“I’m disappointed with the way that the game has ended as I thought there wasn’t much in it.

“I’m not going to start making excuses about the two red cards. It starts with us and our decisions. “Our decision making wasn’t great and we’ve given the referee an easy decision with one of them. Fair play, Bourne Town have then gone on and won the game.”

Jamie Bonsor made an appearance from the sub’s bench and Birtley said: “That was a positive from today.

“It’s refreshing to get him back and he’s like a new signing. He came on the pitch and immediately made the right decision.”

The home side had the better of the first period and the best chance fell to Harry Dunn who missed a great chance from two yards just after the half hour mark.

The same player then hit the post early in the second half before Lewis Bingham missed a good chance for the Cobras.

However, the match turned when captain Tim Gregory was sent off for a late challenge and central defender Charlie Taylor then received a second yellow card as the visitors were reduced to nine men.

They were able to hold out until the 69th minute when Dunn headed home a corner and the game was effectively over 10 minutes later when Zak Munton doubled the lead from close range.

Robbie Ellis added a third just before full time when he fired home from 20 yards.

Clipstone’s next game is a local derby away to Southwell City on Friday (7.45pm) and Birtley said: “It will be a tough game. We’ve not had much luck there over the last couple of seasons.