Double injury blow for Mansfield Town as they crash out of the Vertu Trophy

Mansfield Town look set to be without Regan Hendry until at least Christmas – and now they have a new worry after George Maris limped off late on in tonight's 3-1 Vertu EFL Trophy defeat at Huddersfield Town.

The defeat meant Stags were again knocked out of the competition at the group stage.

But more worrying are the injuries to two key midfielders with Hendry having scans yesterday on his ankle and knee after going down in Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup win over Harrogate Town before tonight's knock to Maris, who scored twice last weekend.

“Tonight we got good minutes into everyone who needed them, so in terms of that it was a good exercise,” said manager Nigel Clough.

“But I am not too disappointed we are out as, even when the game is almost over at the end, we get an injury to George Maris which we don't know the extent of yet.

“On the back of Regan Hendry's injury on Saturday it was the last thing we needed and had just blighted the evening for us.

“George just got caught on the back of the knee and it's a bit painful at the moment, so we will have to see in the next couple of days if it settles down or not.

“It is such a big game at Northampton on Saturday before the two week break that we wanted everyone intact after tonight.

“It is such a balancing act. If you bring the youngsters you will be turned over four or five or whatever and we're trying to win the game.

“But you're also trying to protect people as much as you can for Saturday and beyond.

“Regan has injured both his knee and ankle and both are going to be about Christmas or New Year before we get him back which is a huge blow to him and us as he has already missed a similar amount of time with his other knee injury.

“He had to have a double scan and I have never known anyone get two injuries like this from one tackle.

“It wasn't a bad tackle – he just fell awkwardly.”

On a night when they had to win, Stags found themselves 2-0 down at the break at Huddersfield.

But Dom Dwyer pulled one back after the break and Lucas Akins then failed to convert a great chance to equalise before Dion Charles completed his brace late on.

“It was a deserved result. They were better than us and certainly started better than us,” said Clough.

“We were just a little bit unlucky with the first goal, a clearance hitting somebody and then Owen (Mason) tipping it onto the bar and in.

“And it was a scramble for the second.

“We had a bit of reorganisation at half-time and got one back.

“You never know, if Lucas had put his chance away you might get something out of the game.

“But overall I thought they were a bit brighter and a bit sharper than us and a bit more experienced than us.

“It never seems to go for us in this competition but we will get through one year.

“It's not for the lack of trying as we usually play the best team we can rather than a team of youngsters.”

There was a debut for 20-year-old prospect Jack Goodman on 78 minutes and Clough said: “We like Jack – he has played about 15 games in League One for Doncaster, so he does have some experience.

“We liked him at Basford and we signed him and sent him back on loan there.

“But we brought him back about 10 days ago and it was ideal to get him on tonight and get him some good experience.

“He trains with us some of the time and we think he has a bit of potential.”

Stags last night drew League Two Accrington away in round two of the FA Cup and Clough said: “It's a good draw. We would have liked to have been at home but it's not a bad draw.

“We have had two teams now from the league below and it's up to us to beat them. That's it.

“The only thing is I feel a bit for the supporters as we are at Cardiff, Accrington and Wimbledon on three consecutive Saturdays. So it's a lot of travelling for them.

“I wish we were at home, but it is an opportunity to get through to the third round.”