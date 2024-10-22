Double delight for father-to-be Keanu Baccus as he fires Mansfield Town to a win at Wigan Athletic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Keanu Baccus' well-rehearsed goal celebration tonight underlined he is to become a father as well as securing Mansfield Town a memorable 2-1 away win at Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baccus fired the winner on 62 minutes – his first for the club and said: “My wife has told me she is pregnant and it's been a long time coming for that celebration, so I was glad to get that today and the win.

“I have had a few chances now, some easier, some harder, but that was probably the cleanest off the foot and I was happy it went through all the bodies and hit the net. I pray there is more to come this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ball came in from the free kick and Frazer (Blake-Tracy) headed it down, which was perfect – a great assist.

Keanu Baccus celebrates a goal and news he is to be a father in the Sky Bet League One match against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium, 22 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I couldn't really take a touch there with people pressing you just inside the box so I just hit it as clean as I could.”

He continued: “Wigan are a good side and put us under pressure, but I think Pymy (Christy Pym) came up trumps again today and was great.

“And credit to the back line and everyone trying to keep that clean sheet. One did go in but we are happy to get the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most teams in this league can beat anyone so we just want to keep climbing that ladder and do the best we can each game.”

Stags were backed by a huge away following and Baccus said: “Everyone is screaming your name and it's just unreal.

“Losing to Stevenage was disappointing, but that is football and we learn from it.

“So the three points today was massive for us.”

The Australian international, making a rare start, is beginning to find his feet after his summer move to Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew as soon as a I came here that the level was very good for a side that had just come up from League Two. Every single player can play and plays a massive part in this team,” he said.

“Hopefully when I get my chance I can do the best I can.

“The league is fast, tough and physical but I think I am finally slightly getting used to it now.

“I just need to get up to speed while keeping everything good and smooth at home with the missus as that is finally coming in the right direction now.”