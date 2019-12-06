Double cup heartbreak, but league glory remains Mansfield Town priority

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster said he was gutted to be out of two cup competitions inside four days but that League Two success was always the main priority.

An FA Cup exit at Shrewsbury last Saturday was followed by a Leasing.Com Trophy defeat at Port Vale on Tuesday and he said: “The emphasis now is purely on the league, which is what we will be judged on.

“It was a massive disappointment and frustration to go out of the FA Cup because of the financial gain it could bring the club.

“It was similar with the Leasing.com Trophy, though the rewards are not as high. But it was an opportunity to go and play at Wembley in five games times.

“But there are no distractions now and no excuses.

“Our main aim has always been making our way up that league table and the next five or six games are going to be crucial to that.”