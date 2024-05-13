Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough has extended his deal with the club. Pic: Chris Holloway.

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has extended his contract with the club.

Clough had already signed a new year deal last year with the extension automatically triggered by the club’s promotion from League Two.

And it is a deal the experienced manager was delighted to extend.

“It was a one year deal and it triggered a second year if we got promoted, and I’m very happy to do so,” he said.

“It's exciting times for everyone back in League One. We are trying to get a few good players in to bolster us and help us for next season.

“When we had a good chat with the owners we agreed that the best way to stabilise in League One and try to achieve success is to keep the lads together.

“We don’t want to lose that spirit that has developed over the last two or three seasons. If you release 8-9 lads you are in danger of losing the essence of that.

“We want to add 5-6 good players if we can. We want to keep people together to start with and then we will see what the injuries are like and have a better idea from there.”

Clough also confirmed that Lucas Akins, George Maris and Ollie Clarke have all agreed new deals in principle, with Stephen Quinn and Stephen McLaughin still in discussions for new deals.

Callum Johnson, Anthony Hartigan and John-Joe O’Toole were amongst the players released by Clough as part of his summer re-shape.

“It is always tough when you release good players,” said Clough. “Callum Johnson has been the unluckiest one because of the injuries he has picked up.

He showed enough in the time with us to suggest that he would have been an important player for us, but it wasn’t to be and we have cover in that area as well.

“John-Joe was out on loan and hasn’t played much, we had an option but we didn’t take it up. The same with Anthony.

“Anthony was unlucky with his shoulder injury. He was playing well before that. He has done really well with Barnet and will get fixed up , most likely back in the Football League.