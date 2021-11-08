Doncaster Rovers trip for Mansfield Town in FA Cup second round draw

Rhys Oates celebrates his winner at Sunderland on Saturday. Picture by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

The Stags won 1-0 away at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Saturday for the second successive season, an early Rhys Oates striker this time doing the trick in front of over 1,300 visiting supporters.

Meanwhile, Doncaster won 1-0 away at Scunthorpe United in their first round tie on Saturday.

But they are not having the greatest of seasons, currently sat one off the bottom of the table with only three wins from their 16 EFL games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be a special tie for Stags owners John and Carolyn Radford, whose One Call Insurance business is situated in Doncaster.

Stags have not won any of their last seven meetings, the last being back in April 2017.