Doncaster Rovers trip for Mansfield Town in FA Cup second round draw
Mansfield Town were drawn away to League One neighbours Doncaster Rovers in tonight's FA Cup second round draw.
The Stags won 1-0 away at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Saturday for the second successive season, an early Rhys Oates striker this time doing the trick in front of over 1,300 visiting supporters.
Meanwhile, Doncaster won 1-0 away at Scunthorpe United in their first round tie on Saturday.
But they are not having the greatest of seasons, currently sat one off the bottom of the table with only three wins from their 16 EFL games.
It will be a special tie for Stags owners John and Carolyn Radford, whose One Call Insurance business is situated in Doncaster.
Stags have not won any of their last seven meetings, the last being back in April 2017.
Ties in the second round will take place across the weekend of Friday, 3rd December until Monday, 6th December, with the 20 winning clubs collecting £34,000 each from the competition prize fund.