Doncaster Rovers sack manager Richie Wellens two days before FA Cup tie with Mansfield Town
Richie Wellens has been sacked as manager of Doncaster Rovers just days before their face Stags for a place in the FA Cup third round.
Wellens leaves the Keepmoat with Rovers second bottom of League One table.
It comes after their Rovers, fielding their first team, were knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy by a Crewe side which featured nine changes.
A club statement said: “The club’s board have taken the decision that change is required at this time in order for a permanent appointment to be made in time for the opening of the January transfer window.
“The club would like to thank Richie for his efforts and wish him well in the future.”
Current U18 boss Gary McSheffrey will take the reins on an interim basis and be assisted by U16 coach Frank Sinclair, with the pair set to take charge of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Mansfield Town.