Richie Wellens has been sacked by Doncaster following their Papa Johns Cup exit at Crewe. They face Mansfield in the FA Cup on Saturday with Stags fancying their chances of progress.

Wellens leaves the Keepmoat with Rovers second bottom of League One table.

It comes after their Rovers, fielding their first team, were knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy by a Crewe side which featured nine changes.

A club statement said: “The club’s board have taken the decision that change is required at this time in order for a permanent appointment to be made in time for the opening of the January transfer window.

“The club would like to thank Richie for his efforts and wish him well in the future.”