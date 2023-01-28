Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield slams his side’s defending in capitulation at Mansfield Town

Stags scored after just 25 seconds to set the tone and Schofield said: “It was a difficult result to take. I thought the manner in which we started the game was poor.

“To concede after only 30 seconds, and the manner in which we did, was poor. It had a huge impact on the game.

“All four goals we conceded, teams are not having to do much to create the chances, there is no great football, which is disappointing.”

Rovers did go up a gear after the break and pull one back after two half-time substitutions.

“When we scored we were fully back in the game and in the ascendancy to get back in it,” he said.

“There were a few words spoken at half-time and I asked for a reaction from the players. The first half was done so it was what can we do to impact that second half. And we came out all guns blazing. They responded really well.

“I had full belief that the changes I made at half-time would make an impact and they did first 15 minutes of the second half.

“But after scoring, the third goal we conceded, and the manner of it, was tough to take.

“It was just a long direct ball and their striker Lucas Akins caused our defensive lines problems all night – he was strong and physical – and he rolled Tom Anderson and scored. We should defend those moment better, particularly long direct balls.

“We did have some big chances after conceding the third. George Miller had two really good chances and Caolan Lavery had one. We didn't take them and it ended a heavy defeat.