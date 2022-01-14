Doncaster Rovers boss confirms his interest in Mansfield Town's John-Joe O'Toole

John-Joe O'Toole has impressed during his short-term deal with Mansfield. His deal runs out on 22nd January with Mansfield trying to retain his services amidst interest from League One Doncaster.

The veteran is due to reach the end of a short term deal with Stags next week following an impressive spell at the One Call Stadium.

“He’s been on the list for a while,” McSheffrey told the Doncaster Free Press.

“But he’s Mansfield’s player at the minute. I believe he’s got a couple more games to play for them before his contract expires so there’s nothing much to report.”

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said Stags were working hard to keep the midfielder.

“We're just trying to get a deal that is acceptable,” he said. “But he has a very, very good offer from a team in the league above. So it's going to be difficult for us to match that deal, but we are still talking and we're still trying.

“He is enjoying it here but first and foremost he is married with two children. As a footballer at 33 years old you have to look at the bigger picture and we completely understand his thinking at the moment.