Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough believes new signing Dom Dwyer will play a big part in ensuring the club's League One survival after joining as a free agent on Saturday.

Clough also thanked the club owners, John and Carolyn Radford, for backing the move to bolster his injury-ravaged squad with the former USA international striker.

With Rhys Oates and Lee Gregory out for the season, Mansfield have been left short in the forwards department and, after defender Frazer Blake-Tracy was ruled out for more than four months, Clough has been allowed to bring in a player, despite the club's final squad having been submitted to the FA.

“We found Dom through two different sources,” said Clough.

Dom Dwyer on his Stags debut at Stevenage on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“His agent came on to Simon (Clough) and said he was looking for a club.

“He had been at Portsmouth, and I know John Mousinho there. I spoke to him and he said Dom did really well in training and they were going to take him, but in the end they went for a big striker in January.

“But he was there for three or four weeks and impressed them.

“I spoke to someone in America who I know about him too as well as another contact.

“So we had three opinions on him and he came in for a few days training with us.

“He showed us his finishing and we knew his pedigree, and he enjoyed it straight away.”

Signing someone after the transfer window closes poses many issues and Clough said: “When you put your squad in place in January then that is it financially.

“But the owners have had to push the boat out for us and we are very grateful.

“The Football League were brilliant. International clearance is always a bit of an issue but his last club in America, Oakland, were brilliant as were the American equivalent of the FA.

“You also have to prove someone is out for four months which Frazer certainly will be.

“So it was just a case of Diane (Ceney, Stags secretary) sorting all the paperwork out, taking one out and putting one in.”

Dwyer tested the keeper and put himself about on his debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Stevenage.

“I thought Dom Dwyer was excellent for the first 60 minutes in what was the first game he has played for some time,” said Clough.

“You could see his first touch and how he got hold of it and just kept it simple.

“You can tell he has played at a higher level for the majority of his career.

“He is like a little Aguero – that sort of build. When you are that squat with a low centre of gravity, when it comes in it sticks.

“I thought he got mauled a bit by the two centre halves yet didn't get many free kicks.

“I don't know when his last actual proper game was.

“I think he had a practice game with Gillingham not long ago and then the training at Portsmouth.

“But there was a lot of short stuff there as it was the Christmas period just after.

“But we have been very impressed. Sometimes people just come into training and you just know within a couple of days.”

He added: “He is an ex-American international so you know this lad can play a little bit.

“I think if a chance drops, like Jordan Rhodes, I think he has a fair chance of finishing it.

“We will probably not see him fully fit in seven or eight weeks. That would be impossible.

“The only way you do that is with a good pre-season.

“But I think we will see glimpses - and a bit more we hope - of his capabilities.

“He can finish more than anything and he is not frightened.

“He is a feisty little so and so, even in training. In the first couple of days he was having a good old tussle with Deji (Oshilaja) and not many come out on top against him, either in training or in a game.”

On Saturday Stags host Barnsley and Clough said: “I think if there is any team that typifies this league at the moment then it is Barnsley.

“I think they can beat you 5-0 or lose by two or three like they did on Saturday at home to Blackpool.

“On their day I think they are as good as any in the league.

“And when you have a player like Davis (Keillor-Dunn), who can get you a goal from nothing, as he has done at times this season for them, it makes them extremely dangerous.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​