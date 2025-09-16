Grant McCann says he is not surprised that Jack Goodman has earned a quickfire return to the EFL after his summer departure from Doncaster Rovers.

The forward, 20, was one of a number of players released in the summer following promotion to League One. He made a total of 23 senior appearances in DN4 but was loaned out a clutch of times towards the end of his stay and also struggled with knocks and niggles. He joined non-league Basford United on a permanent basis in the summer but after just a couple of months there, he's been snapped up by Mansfield Town and added to their under-21s cohort. He'll initially spend the rest of season at Basford before moving to Field Mill permanently next summer.

"It doesn't surprise me with Jack because we knew all along that he's an excellent goalscorer and finisher," McCann told the Free Press. "Everyone here spoke highly of him but he just found it difficult to break through.

"We don't currently have the luxury of an under-21s group but no doubt if we had then Jack would have still been here. It's a difficult one and there was tough conversations in the summer with Jack and the likes of Jack Degruchy and Tavonga Kuleya to name but three.

"The opportunity to get in our first team wasn't there but that doesn't mean they're not good enough and Jack's proved that. He's got another opportunity. He was outstanding against Mansfield in the EFL Trophy my first season back here so it doesn't surprise me to get that move and I wish him all the best.

"I say it to my boy (Bayley, at Barnsley) all the time. He's obviously out on loan at Peterborough Sports at the minute and people are watching these games all the time, and watching our boys out on loan such as Sam Straughan-Brown, Will Flint, Kasper Williams etc.

"You're out there trying to forge a career for yourself and if you don't make it at your parent club it doesn't mean others won't take you. Football is just a game of opinions isn't it? As one door closes another opens so I'm glad it's happened for Jack."