Do you remember these Mansfield Town players? Have a look at our gallery of former stars (Part two)

1. Gary Tallon - 1997-2000 Irishman who made 76 appearances before eventually forced to retire through injury aged 26.

2. Gordon Hodgson - 1974-1978 Part of the promotion-winning side of 1977. Played 184 games for Stags before spells with Oxford and Peterborough. Passed away in 1999 aged just 46.

3. Ian Bowling 1995-2000 Made 172 appearances for Stags before dropping into non-league football. Now goalkeeping coach at Staveley MW.

4. Ian Greaves - manager 1983-1989 Won a promotion and the Freight Rover Trophy at Wembley in his time as Stags boss. Passed away aged 76 in 2009.

