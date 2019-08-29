Do you remember these Mansfield Town players? Have a look at our gallery of former stars (Part two)
Here at the Chad, we've been delving into our photo archives to unearth some pics of Mansfield Town's former players.
Some you may remember, some you may not. Take a look at the gallery and see who we've picked out as we summarise their careers in a yellow shirt and, where possible, what they're up to now. Part one is available HERE. Part three to follow next week.
1. Gary Tallon - 1997-2000
Irishman who made 76 appearances before eventually forced to retire through injury aged 26.