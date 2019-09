Some you may remember, some you may not. Take a look at the gallery and see who we've picked out as we summarise their careers in a yellow shirt and, where possible, what they're up to now. Part one is available HERE and part two HERE

1. Paul Fleming - 1991-1995 Full-back Fleming played 68 games for Stags in the early nineties before dropping into non-league football. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Paul Holland - 1991-1995, Manager 2008 'Dutch' was a star midfielder for Stags, playing over 150 games. As manager, he couldn't stop Mansfield being relegated from the Football League. Now runs Long Eaton United's academy. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Paul McLoughlin - 1991-1994 Spent the latter part of his career at Mansfield, making 61 appearances before closing his career out in non-league. Has managed Clevedon Town in his native west country. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Steve Foster - 1992-1993, 2010-2011 Spent either end of his long career with the Stags, though only played a total of 27 games in all for his home-town club. Has coached in the north-east since retiring. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more