Do you recognise anyone in our Mansfield Town fans' gallery at Port Vale?
Mansfield Town took 104 die-hard fans to Port Vale for last night’s Leasing.com Trophy match that Stags lost on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Here are a selection of supporters pictures – can you spot yourself or anyone you know in a crowd that included pop star Vale fan Robbie Williams!
Picture Greg Dunbavand/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Port Vale during the Leasing.com Trophy Second Round.
Greg Dunbavand/AHPIX LTD
JPIMedia
Picture Greg Dunbavand/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Port Vale during the Leasing.com Trophy Second Round.
Greg Dunbavand/AHPIX LTD
JPIMedia
Picture Greg Dunbavand/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Port Vale during the Leasing.com Trophy Second Round.
Greg Dunbavand/AHPIX LTD
JPIMedia
Picture Greg Dunbavand/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Port Vale during the Leasing.com Trophy Second Round.
Greg Dunbavand/AHPIX LTD
JPIMedia
View more