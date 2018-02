Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has given us his player ratings for the Stags side who played in the 1-0 win at Exeter City on Saturday.

Adam King and Danny Rose caught Martin’s eye with man-of-the-match ratings, but do you agree?

To see Martin Shaw’s ratings, click on the gallery and see his score for each player out of a maximum 10.

Have your say below, on our Facebook page or by email at sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk

MATCH GALLERY