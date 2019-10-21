Do you agree with these Mansfield Town player ratings from the draw at Forest Green Rovers?

Mansfield Town's players hit back to secure a battling 2-2 draw at high-flying Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

The Stags had not been at their best in the first half and at 2-0 down looked dead and buried before sub Andy Cook rescued a point with a brace. Here Martin Shaw gives his ratings out of 10 for the Mansfield players.

1. CONRAD LOGAN 8 Very good performance including four good saves. Was responsible for keeping the Stags in it in the first half. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. KELLAN GORDON 7 Some good runs forward. Did well against the dangerous Joseph Mills. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. MATT PRESTON 6 Did okay on his return from suspension. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 6 One or two good pieces of defending. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more