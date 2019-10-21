Do you agree with these Mansfield Town player ratings from the draw at Forest Green Rovers?

The Stags had not been at their best in the first half and at 2-0 down looked dead and buried before sub Andy Cook rescued a point with a brace. Here Martin Shaw gives his ratings out of 10 for the Mansfield players.
Mansfield Town's players hit back to secure a battling 2-2 draw at high-flying Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.
