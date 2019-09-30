Argyle match action

Do you agree with these Mansfield Town player ratings from the defeat by Plymouth Argyle?

Mansfield Town again failed to find that elusive third win of the season as they went down 1-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Stags were beaten by a 30-yard Conor Grant blockbuster and, despite an improved second half, failed to level. Here are sports editor John Lomas' ratings out of 10 for how each player fared against the Pilgrims . . .

Made two crucial saves in the first half and could not be faulted on what else he had to do. No chance with the winner.

1. CONRAD LOGAN 8

Made two crucial saves in the first half and could not be faulted on what else he had to do. No chance with the winner.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pushed back into the left of a three-man defence for the first time as a Stag, Shaugnessy slotted in well.

2. CONOR SHAUGHNESSY 7

Pushed back into the left of a three-man defence for the first time as a Stag, Shaugnessy slotted in well.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The skipper cut a frustrated figure as it all went wrong again but played well himself.

3. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 7

The skipper cut a frustrated figure as it all went wrong again but played well himself.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Largely defended well but one bad lapse allowed George Cooper a free header from five yards he put over the bar to spare Sweeney's blushes.

4. RYAN SWEENEY 6

Largely defended well but one bad lapse allowed George Cooper a free header from five yards he put over the bar to spare Sweeney's blushes.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4