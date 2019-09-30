Do you agree with these Mansfield Town player ratings from the defeat by Plymouth Argyle?
Mansfield Town again failed to find that elusive third win of the season as they went down 1-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.
Stags were beaten by a 30-yard Conor Grant blockbuster and, despite an improved second half, failed to level. Here are sports editor John Lomas' ratings out of 10 for how each player fared against the Pilgrims . . .
1. CONRAD LOGAN 8
Made two crucial saves in the first half and could not be faulted on what else he had to do. No chance with the winner.