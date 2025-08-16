Devon delight as Mansfield Town win at Exeter City to earn first points of the season​​​​​​​

Mansfield Town's League One season is up and running thanks to a late Will Evans goal that gave them a fine 2-1 away win at Exeter City in the early kick-off today.

Stags had lost their opening two League One games but were boosted by the 2-0 midweek Carabao Cup derby victory at Chesterfield and built on that superbly today with three precious points ahead of two successive home games.

A scrappy first half saw Liam Roberts twice deny Exeter with his legs while Jamie McDonnell forced one early save and George Maris clipped a post.

But three minutes from the interval, Frazer Blake-Tracy headed home his first goal for Mansfield and Stags had the advantage.

Mansfield Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy (20) celebrates his first half goal during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Exeter City FC at St James Park, 16 Aug 2025 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The second half saw little real goalmouth action and Stags were comfortable until Jordan Bowery was penalised for handball on 76 minutes and Josh Magennis levelled from the spot.

Roberts made a huge save after that before Evans started and finished a magnificent move on 86 minutes to snatch the win.

It was not perfect, but this was a much better display from Mansfield, the best so far this season, with more cohesive passing and excellent, energetic pressing and the win was certainly a deserved one.

With early season injuries already biting, Stags bolstered their ranks pre-match with former Brentford youngster Max Dickov being given a one year deal and a place on the bench.

Boss Nigel Clough made six changes to the side that won at Chesterfield in midweek with Ryan Sweeney, Kyle McAdam, Aaron Lewis, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Rhys Oates and Dom Dwyer replaced by Kyle Knoyle, Louis Reed, Jamie McDonnell, Regan Hendry, Will Evans and Luke Bolton.

Bowery and Blake-Tracy played as full backs in a back four with Bowery and Cargill in the centre in a 4-2-3-1 with Evans alone up front.

Good work from Bolton on the right earned Stags a second minute corner.

Hendry sent it over and McDonnell got his header on target forcing Whitworth to turn the ball over the top.

Exeter had their first sight of goal on 13 minutes as Cole sent in a low cross from the right by-line and Wareham turned it on target from four yards out, Roberts perfectly placed to keep it out with his legs.

Roberts' legs again denied the Grecians four minutes later as the home side's first corner reached Turns at the far post via a flick-on from where he guided a low shot on target.

After a scrappy start by both sides, Exeter were starting to dominate possession.

But Mansfield weathered the spell of pressure and came close on 21 minutes when Knoyle crossed from the right and Maris met it with a glancing header that scraped the base of the left post as it went wide.

The sides were permitted a drinks break after 25 minutes on another very hot afternoon.

The game continued to be scrappy until the 42nd minute when Mansfield made the big breakthrough.

Initially, Evans did well to win a corner on the left.

Maris sent it over and Blake-Tracy rose to glance a six yard header into the net off the inside of the right post and Mansfield were in charge at the break.

Fitzwater was booked within a minute of the restart for bringing down Maris.

Evans was then just unable to make use of a superb Reed cross into the danger zone, touching it just wide under pressure.

The visitors were seeing much more of the ball in the second half with neither keeper really troubled.

On 66 minutes new boy Dickov and Lewis replaced Bolton and Hendry as Clough looked for fresh legs to continue to hold onto their advantage.

Swinkles was booked for blocking off Evans in a chase on 71 minutes ahead of a second half drinks break.

Mansfield looked in no danger whatsoever, but suddenly Exeter were gifted a way back in on 76 minutes which they gratefully accepted.

Cox poked a ball goalwards from the edge of the box and the ball struck the hand of Bowery. The referee took a moment and then pointed to the penalty spot.

Roberts went the right way but Magennis' kick had enough power to fly home low to Roberts' right.

Blake-Tracy was added to the book on 78 minutes and replaced by Hewitt soon after.

Cox was inches away from turning home a low cross on 81 minutes as Exeter pushed for a winner.

Roberts was the hero a minute later with a fantastic reflex save to turn over a close range Swinkels header from a left wing cross.

But Evans then stole the show on 86 minutes with a late winner.

He picked up the ball inside his own half and drove down the right hand side, leaving two opponents in his wake.

He finally cut inside and sent a square pass to Lewis on the left.

He drilled in a low ball in front of goal and Evans popped up to complete the move he had started with a close range tap-in.

A minute from time Clough sent on Moriah-Welsh and McAdam for Maris and Evans.

Eight minutes were added in which Mansfield comfortably dealt with all Exeter could throw at them and sealed their first win of the campaign.

EXETER: Whitworth, McMillan, Turns, Fitzwater, Swinkels (Dean 89), Niskanen, Doyle-Hayes (Magennis 60), Brierley, Cole (Rydel HT), Aitchison, Wareham (Cox 66). SUBS NOT USED: Bycroft, Cummins, McDonald.

STAGS: Roberts, Knoyle, Bowery, Cargill, Blake-Tracy (Hewitt 80), Reed, McDonnell, Hendry (Lewis 66), Maris ( Moriah-Welsh 89), Bolton (Dickov 66), Evans (McAdam 89). SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Flanagan.

REFEREE: Ollie Yates.