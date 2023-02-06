Devlin screamer earns AFC Mansfield a draw at fellow strugglers Selston

“It was a poor start again from us and they scored in the opening few minutes – we switched off,” said Bulls boss Paul Rockley.

“But we recovered well, tried to get a bit of a foothold in the game, which we did without creating much before half-time, though probably more than we have in previous weeks.

“So 1-0 was probably a fair reflection at half-time.

Sean Devlin - 25 yard screamer earned Bulls a point against Selston.

“Second half we came out the blocks and were a lot better and Sean Devlin has scored us a great strike from distance – a great goal.

“We looked like we could up it a bit, then Selston had a spell near the end and it became end to end, but a draw was probably the fair result.

“It's a point on the board and fair play to the lads – they have grafted and it was a much improved performance compared to the last couple of games.

“Now we have to build on that as it's no use use have having a good, positive performance if we can't follow it up in the next game and that is now the challenge for these lads.

“We have to find a way to get results on the board. There are teams out there with bigger budgets and we have to find a way to compete with them and get results.”

Rockley said recruitment was over for the time being.

“It is about stability at the end of the day and there is no point in us bringing in lads every single week,” he said.

"We want a settled environment with minimal changes. We want to keep sending the lads out telling them this is what we want and this is how we need to play.”

Overall, it was a scrappy game with very little football on show from two sides desperate for safety points.

Bottom of the table Selston were boosted by a superb sixth minute opener.

Keeper Joe Fryattt took a free kick 30 yards from his own goal, a lovely cross field ball to the chest of Jacob Barrass, who took it down, cut across his man and finished low and hard inside the near post from 10 yards.

The rest of the half was very stop-start with plenty of fouls and not much flow.

The Bulls then roared back into it 10 minutes into the second half as Sean Devlin received the ball 25 yards out and hit a lovely strike into opposite top corner, giving the keeper no chance.

Selston might have snatched it but Joe Butler, when through one-on-one hit the post.

Selston manager Craig Weston said: “I was a little disappointed to say that by half-time we had got ourselves into a good position. Going a goal up early, we had something to look after.

“But I think we probably sat back a bit too much instead of pushing for a second.

“I didn't want them to sit that deep but I think it's natural in the position we're in to try to protect a lead and hope you can hold out and take a 1-0.

“Midfield were suddenly sitting too deep for my liking on the back four's toes.

“But they levelled with a superb strike, 25 yards top corner that no goalkeeper could have saved. “There are certain goals you can do nothing to stop – he absolutely creamed it and it was a wonder goal.

“After that we pushed and Joe Butler hit the woodwork again – he is still waiting for his first goal.

“Overall though we were half decent and started well but seemed to ease off for some reason.

“It is a point and it's better than nothing, but in our position we need to start picking up wins, especially when we've got ourselves in front, as you then start climbing the table.

“But it does set us up nice for Wednesday night against Heather St John's. We picked up a couple of injuries. Fingers crossed they come through but I think they're doubtful. But we do have a couple of others available again.”

On Saturday Selston head for high-flying Melton Town.

Weston said: “They are all important games and with how we played at Loughborough, it was really encouraging. I am looking forward to playing the top sides. I am definitely not dreading them.