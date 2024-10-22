Desire trumped quality says boss Nigel Clough as Mansfield Town tough out a fine win at Wigan Athletic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheer desire trumped high quality football tonight felt Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough as his side chalked up a fantastic 2-1 away win at Wigan Athletic.

Goals from Will Evans and Keanu Baccus saw Stags home to a third away win in a row and Clough beamed: “That was a tough night as football-wise they were far superior to us.

“But the quality of the two goals we scored and the work rate and endeavour and the desire tonight after Saturday's defeat has got us the three points.”

Stags made six changes and had players starting and on the bench who have been out injured for a lengthy period.

“Some of the players are absolutely dead on their feet tonight,” said Clough.

“We asked a lot of players tonight to do things they probably weren't ready for, but they managed to do it.

“The substitutions were very important and they all played an important part.

“We needed fresh legs after Saturday with this big pitch. We are going to need this whole squad over the next six months.”

Evans opened the scoring with a 25-yard screamer.

“It was a brilliant finish on his wrong foot. He had no support with him so he put it in the top corner,” said Clough.

“With Wigan being so good on the ball you have to make it count when you get an opportunity.”

Baccus marked his start with his first goal for Mansfield and Clough said: “Keanu did extremely well when he came on on Saturday and I thought him and Ben (Waine) tonight, having had some rest from international duty, were ready and they were spot on tonight.

“Both are still settling in and it takes four or five months before you really feel at home. But I think we are seeing good signs of them doing that.”

Clough continued: “We nicked a couple of goals tonight but we gave the ball away too much and Wigan keep the ball extremely well.

“After they equalised I thought our reaction was brilliant and we took the game to them again and got the goal.

“It was an incredible following again tonight and it's incredible to have won four away games already.”

Clough revealed that defender George Williams has been given some time off by the club after the death of a close friend.

He agreed to play last weekend, saying he felt okay, but in retrospect felt he should not have played and was given tonight off.