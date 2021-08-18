Derby delight as Clipstone beat Shirebrook Town

Shirebrook keeper Matthew Tomlinson.

There were few chances in the first period and it will be mainly remembered for a 25 minute delay after a local power surge caused the floodlights to go out.

The delay benefited the Cobras who upped their game after the restart.

Jack Warwick was denied by Shirebrook keeper Matthew Tomlinson in a one on one situation in the 36th minute but the same player made no mistake on the stroke of half time when he latched onto a Will Heather through ball and put the ball home in style from 10 yards out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side doubled their lead in the 67th minute when Clipstone won back possession after a poor clearance by Tomlinson and Cobras man of the match Mitch Mullins played in Warwick for his second goal of the night.

The game looked to be over five minutes later when a long ball from Dec Whitton was headed on by Warwick.

It looked like Tomlinson and defender Joe Cheeseman should have dealt with the danger but both hesitated and allowed Jack Lowe to nip in and put the ball in the unguarded net.

To their credit Shirebrook continued to battle and gained a foothold in the game when Ash Grayson headed home a free kick.