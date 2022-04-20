Mansfield Town manager Clough served Derby for four years but was sacked in 2013 and, after the club more recently became a financial car crash and had points deducted, they finally sank over Easter at the same time as local rivals Forest were pressing hard for promotion.

“It's been contrasting fortunes between the East Midlands rivals,” said

“At Forest everything is bubbling along lovely for them.

Relegation to League One - crisi-torn Derby County

“I think every time they play at the moment something seems to happen.

“I don't think they got the breaks at Luton but apart from that everything has gone for Forest while at Derby it's been the opposite.”

He added: “It's very sad and I think a lot of Forest fans will be sad to see Derby go out the division as well as they enjoy the games and the rivalry.

“Although they will probably be gloating a little bit at the moment I don't think it's good for the East Midlands that they've gone out of the league.

“But it's a massive lesson to anyone who runs football clubs.

“For a club of that size and stature to end up in League One is very, very disappointing.