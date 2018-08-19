Derby County need to learn the lessons of Milwall defeat

Saturday’s trip to Millwall turned out to be a bad day at the office for Derby.

Weak defending again proving costly as they slipped two goals behind early in the first half.

The second goal being gift wrapped so much as had Tomori not touched the ball, it would have probably gone out of play.

To be quite honest I was a little surprised at the team selection and the decision to play a 4-3-3 formation after the success of the 4-2-3-1 midweek.

Although playing a lower division club, the players seemed to click better.

I has been evident from opening games that Millwall would attack from the off and we paid for it.

Jayden Bogle, Tomori and Malone barely have a handful of appearances between them for the club and made up 3/4 of the back four! Bogle and Tomori being at the start of their professional careers.

Midfield lacked a natural defensive midfielder with George Evans dropping to the bench.

We could have perhaps done with his experience! The combination of no recognised holding midfielder and inexperience in the defence cost us dearly and left us with a very difficult task in chasing the game.

Another thing that baffles me is why are we playing it our from the back when those being selected don’t appear to be suited to that style of game.

For me a longer first ball would reduce the risk of making errors.

There’s a little concern that we aren’t threatening the opposition goal enough. Martin Waghorn was being fed scraps.

In my opinion Mason Mount looks better tucked in behind the striker. Florian Jozefzoon made the effort on the right wing, but the end product was sadly missing.

It wa s left to veteran davis Nugent to score the goal that gave us a chance of getting back into the game.

I am sitting in hope that it won’t be too long before the likes of Curtis Davies and Tom Huddlestone are back. Davies shows genuine leadership at the back and Huddlestone can provide the quality long ball.

Many lessons are to be learned and hopefully we will learn from them.

If we don’t we could find ourselves in a hole thats big to get out of. Obviously it’s still early days and there was some very poor performances early last season, but we really do now need to get on that front foot on Tuesday night against Ipswich and secure some points.