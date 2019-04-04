Derby County loan star Mason Mount catches the eye of RB Leipzig, Leeds United target Swansea City winger, Sheffield Wednesdsay target Portuguese goalkeeper - and the rest of Thursday’s Championship rumours

Former Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin wants to manage in the Premier League or Championship after rejecting offers from Italian clubs. (Tribalfootball)

Derby County loanee Mason Mount has caught the eye of Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. (SportBild)

Derby remain in contract talks with goalkeeper Kelle Roos but are likely to face competition from Bristol City, Hull and Stoke. (Sky Sports News)

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam hopes to sign a new contract with the club after being brought back into the first-team picture under Nathan Jones. (Stoke On Trent Live)

Meanwhile, Badou Ndiaye has told Stoke he will not play for the club in the Championship next season. (Fotospor)

Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Ipswich Town are among the teams interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Jubril Okedina with his contract set to expire in the summer. (All Nigeria Soccer)

Hull City have joined Celtic, Rangers and Cardiff City in the race for Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu, who only signed a new deal at Tannadice last month. (Scottish Sun)

The Tigers are keeping tabs on Cardiff City defender Ryan Pryce alongside League One duo Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town. (HITC)

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Harvey White has gone on trial at Watford until April 19 ahead of a potential move. (West London Sport)

Rangers remain keen on Wigan Athletic midfielder Nick Powell, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (The Sun)

Newcastle United are unwilling to meet West Brom striker Salomon Rondon’s £16.5m release clause in order to make his stay on Tyneside a permanent one. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Celta Vigo starlet Erik Bugarin with Barcelona and Tottenham eyeing some of the club’s top talent. (Faro de Vigo)

Leeds United have stayed in close contact with Daniel James’ agent and plan to make another swoop for the Swansea City winger this summer. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday are keen on goalkeeper Quentin Beunardeau from Portuguese side CD Aves. (Record)