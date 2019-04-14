Derby County boss full of praise for Mason Mount

Derby County boss praised Mason Mount after he hit his first hat-trick in English football during his side’s 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Mount stole the show as he took his season’s tally to 10 goals.

“It was a really good hat-trick for Mason,” said Lampard. “He had a couple more opportunities but I loved the first goal.

“That’s what he started to do midway through the first half, he started to turn, play and run on people and he is hard to deal with when he does that.

“He was very effective, it’s great for his confidence to score three and we need more from him now.”

The Rams now sit two points behind Bristol City with two quick games in succession coming up but the manager is keen not to get too carried away and has called for focus.